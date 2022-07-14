Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

SimpliFi, Infinios to support fintechs in MENA

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:54 CET | News

Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan, SimpliFi, and card processor and payment services provider licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, Infinios, have partnered to support the growing fintech ecosystem in the MENA region. 

Under the partnership, SimpliFi will utilise Infinios Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), to accelerate the enablement of digital financial services for businesses in the region.

The partnership aligns with SimpliFi’s vision to offer a one-stop solution for businesses to issue scheme-enabled prepaid cards across MENA and Pakistan, as well as Infinios’ goals to deliver flexible and secure digital banking and payment solutions to fintechs like SimpliFi.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, BaaS, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Infinios, SimpliFi
Countries: Middle East
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Infinios

|

SimpliFi

|
Discover all the Company news on Infinios and other articles related to Infinios in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like