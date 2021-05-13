|
Sicredi launches portal to guide on Open Banking

Thursday 13 May 2021 13:55 CET | News

Cooperative bank Sicredi has launched a portal on the recent Open Banking innovation of the Central Bank to inform about the initiative and its benefits for consumers, according to universocoop.com.br

The portal also allows to access the Developer Portal, made available by Sicredi so that its APIs can be accessed and new solutions developed in a way connected to the institution. In April 2021, by decision of the credit unions that make up the system, Sicredi voluntarily entered phase 1 of the implementation of Open Banking, with mandatory participation being in phase 3, scheduled for August 2021. 

Thus, it will be present in all four stages of implementation, providing all the benefits of the novelty to its members. Among the points that influenced Sicredi's engagement in Open Banking is the fact that it is part of the BC# Agenda, which aims, among other objectives, to make the National Financial System more democratic and inclusive.


Keywords: Open Banking, digitalisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Brazil
