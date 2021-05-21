|
Siam Commercial Bank uses Surecomp's technology to support trade finance growth

Friday 21 May 2021 12:33 CET | News

Siam Commercial Bank has deployed Surecomp’s IMEX and allNETT solutions for integrated, straight through digital trade finance processing into Myanmar and Vietnam.  

Using the SWIFT-certified IMEX solution to digitise and optimize the back-office trade finance transaction workflow – coupled and integrated with Surecomp’s front-office, multi-corporate-to-multi-bank platform allNETT – Siam Commercial Bank will also continue to leverage the solutions in Thailand and Cambodia for the processing of letters of credit (LCs) and collections.

The bank is now deploying both solutions in Myanmar and Vietnam to support the bank’s demand for trade finance in these markets.


