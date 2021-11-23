|
Santander Germany partner with ERGO

Tuesday 23 November 2021 14:15 CET | News

Santander Consumer Bank has partnered with Germany-based insurance group ERGO to optimise their product range for their customers.

Santander Germany will add ERGO’s pension products to its nationwide insurance offering. The focus is on products for private old-age provision and death provision. In addition, since mid-September 2021, ERGO has been offering the new ERGO Card, a VISA credit card from Santander Germany with additional insurance benefits. With the start of the partnership in the first half of 2022, ERGO will also offer its customers loan offers from Santander Consumer Bank AG.

According to a Santander Consumer Bank representative, ERGO allows the bank to offer their customers optimised pension solutions tailored to their individual needs. Active sales of these products will commence in the first half of 2022. An ERGO representative states that long-term partnerships make it possible to reach new target groups with the respective products and to grow together.


Keywords: partnership, mobile banking, credit card, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
