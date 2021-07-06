SaaS platform Toqio raises EUR 8 mln

The company’ makes it easier for any business to quickly launch financial solutions, removing the need to build and manage complex software solutions through its platform and marketplace.
Toqio are solving a problem seen across the fintech market, where businesses looking to launch new products are torn between building in-house or buying a solution. Toqio provides a smart and connected way to create and deliver financial products, as the press release says.
The company has a modular approach so customers can use pre-built products to create personalised applications and go from concept to market in six weeks. The flexibility of the Toqio platform allows clients to launch highly specific use cases on a single, shared infrastructure.
This includes their digital banking, card, and financing solutions. The company’s solution also comes with a marketplace, which acts as an orchestration layer connecting the financial services and fintech platforms directly into Toqio. Finally, the company provides a management portal offering clients end to end customer management.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions