SaaS platform Toqio raises EUR 8 mln

Tuesday 6 July 2021 14:28 CET | News

UK-based Toqio has announced a seed round of EUR 8 million from Seaya Ventures, Speedinvest and SIX FinTech Ventures, to scale its global financial SaaS platform.

The company’ makes it easier for any business to quickly launch financial solutions, removing the need to build and manage complex software solutions through its platform and marketplace. 

Toqio are solving a problem seen across the fintech market, where businesses looking to launch new products are torn between building in-house or buying a solution. Toqio provides a smart and connected way to create and deliver financial products, as the press release says.

The company has a modular approach so customers can use pre-built products to create personalised applications and go from concept to market in six weeks. The flexibility of the Toqio platform allows clients to launch highly specific use cases on a single, shared infrastructure.

This includes their digital banking, card, and financing solutions. The company’s solution also comes with a marketplace, which acts as an orchestration layer connecting the financial services and fintech platforms directly into Toqio. Finally, the company provides a management portal offering clients end to end customer management.


Keywords: funding, fintech, digital banking, SaaS
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
