Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

SA startup Open Access Energy raises funding of ZAR 13.6 mln

Thursday 15 August 2024 13:41 CET | News

South-Africa based startup and software company focused on optimising energy transactions, Open Access Energy, has raised ZAR 13.6 million (approximately USD 752,000) in seed funding from investment company Factor E Ventures.

 

Funding for equitable access to energy

The funding is part of a total USD 1.5 million seed round for the company that is developing software solutions to address the current energy crisis in South Africa. 

As until now, the startup has already successfully developed two software solutions that aim to improve and facilitate energy transactions between private generation (independent power producers or IPPs and energy traders) and consumers or large offtakers, including large power plants, factories, etc. 

The startup is set to transform the country’s energy sector by enhancing grid reliability, reduce emissions, and generate new revenue streams for IPPs. Its platform solutions facilitate real-time energy transactions and boost energy management for both municipalities and private generation. The recently received funds will be used by Open Access Energy to expand its current technological capabilities, refine its software platforms, and enhance its market presence in South Africa and externally. The company has made a powerful play in decentralising energy and ensure universal access to clean power for all citizens in South Africa, which in return will not only leas to technological advances but to an overall improved life quality, innovation, a stable working environment 

Moreover, the company announced a strategic partnership with a local digital innovation agency, Specno, that aims to help the startup deliver new software solutions at scale to municipalities across the country. 

 

South-Africa based startup and software company focused on optimising energy transactions, Open Access Energy, has raised ZAR 13.6 million in seed funding

 

What you need to know about Open Access Energy

Open Access Energy (OAE) was found in 2021 to develop and provide software solutions that facilitate private sector energy transactions. The company serves private entities interested in sharing their energy wheeling and aims to make the South African energy sector equally available for all consumers. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banking, green finance, sustainability , funding, trade finance, banktech, green trading
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Open Access Energy
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Open Access Energy

|
Discover all the Company news on Open Access Energy and other articles related to Open Access Energy in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like