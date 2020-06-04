Sections
News

Revolut launches new financial app

Thursday 4 June 2020 14:09 CET | News

Revolut has launched a ‘financial super app’ that aims at redefining its offerings to customers.

The redesign will enable users to manage their finances all in one place, with two main sections labelled Home and Wealth. From the Home tab, Revolut’s users will be able to access their open banking-linked accounts as well as other budgeting and analytics tools. Through the Wealth tab, users will be able to trade stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

According to AltFi, cryptocurrency trading has been particularly popular for Revolut’s customers, the number of users buying cryptocurrencies rose 68% from April 20, 2020  to May 4, 2020, with the average amount purchased increasing by 57% and the amount bought per trade increased 63%.

In the coming months, Revolut plans to roll out new products and features to its 12 million customer base. Back in March 2020, it launched Revolut Junior in the UK and Ireland to help parents teach their children about money management. The challenger bank also introduced gold and crypto trading for both its paying and non-paying users.


More: Link


Keywords: Revolut, open banking, banking, cryptocurrencies, Revolut Junior, UK, Ireland, challenger bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
