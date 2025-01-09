Regions Bank partners with Axway to improve Open Banking capabilities

This initiative aims to deliver improved Open Banking features for the bank's Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management clients. Open Banking enables customers to share their financial data securely with authorised third-party providers. With customer consent, this process supports various financial management activities, such as budgeting and personal finance tracking. Currently, Regions Bank relies on credential-based methods, including screen scraping, to facilitate third-party data access.
Regions Bank plans to transition to an API-based solution through Axway's Amplify Open Banking. This approach aims to improve security while simplifying the process of sharing financial data with third-party platforms. Main aspects of the new system include:
In the company press release, officials from Regions Bank highlighted the benefits of the transition by explaining that the solution allows them to strengthen security, eliminate credential sharing, and streamline the data-sharing process, aligning with the evolving needs of their customers.
Upon full implementation in the coming years, customers using third-party platforms will receive one-time prompts to re-enter their account information. Regions Bank plans to provide educational resources through its online banking platforms to ensure a smooth transition.
Amplify Open Banking leverages APIs that align with the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) standards, a framework designed to promote secure, interoperable financial data sharing. Regions Bank became an FDX member in 2021.
Features of the Amplify platform include developer tools to facilitate API integration for financial institutions, as well as integrated consent management, allowing customers to approve or revoke data-sharing agreements.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions