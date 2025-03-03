Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Ramp's valuation reaches USD 13 bln in secondary share sale

Wednesday 5 March 2025 09:49 CET | News

Expense management fintech Ramp has increased its valuation to USD 13 billion following a USD 150 million secondary share sale.

 

The transaction involved existing and new investors, including Stripes, GIC, Avenir Growth, Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Lux Capital, 137 Ventures, and Definition Capital, purchasing shares from early investors and employees. 

This marks a significant rise from the company's USD 7.65 billion valuation in April 2023, when it secured USD 150 million in a Series D extension co-led by Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund. At that point, Ramp had amassed USD 1.2 billion in equity financing and USD 700 million in committed debt since its launch in 2019. 

A representative from Ramp stated that the company now serves over 30,000 customers, an increase from 25,000 last year. Additionally, the volume of transactions processed through its payment network, including corporate card payments and bill pay services, has surged to USD 55 billion, up from USD 10 billion in early 2023.

 

Expense management fintech Ramp has increased its valuation to USD 13 billion following a USD 150 million secondary share sale.

 

Growth and expansion 

Ramp has continued to expand its product offerings beyond corporate cards and expense management, moving into areas such as travel and bill payments. In January 2025, the company introduced a treasury product, further extending its reach into financial services traditionally associated with digital banking. 

While the company has not disclosed current revenue figures, a representative cited by TechCrunch noted that Ramp saw its revenue grow fourfold in 2022, driven largely by its bill pay segment, though profitability had not yet been achieved. By March 2022, the firm had surpassed USD 100 million in annualized revenue, and by mid-2023, it had exceeded USD 300 million. 

Ramp generates revenue through interchange fees on card transactions, transaction fees for bill payments, and SaaS subscriptions for its premium Plus offering. It also earns from foreign exchange on international payments, commissions from travel bookings, and spreads from bank partners through its treasury product.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: spend management, funding, fintech, startup
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Ramp
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Ramp

|
Discover all the Company news on Ramp and other articles related to Ramp in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like