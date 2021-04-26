Raisin launches new ETF configurator with Raisin Invest

With this launch, customers can put together their own ETF portfolios and have them managed automatically. The advantages of the ETF portfolios are combined with the automated robo approach for investments management. The ETF Configurator allows users to choose from around 200 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and index funds from large fund companies such as Amundi, DEKA, and Vanguard. The individual investment strategies can be implemented from different asset classes, countries, regions and sectors. Up to ten funds can be bundled into a portfolio. Investors decide on automatic distribution or reinvestment of the income from their portfolio, and the composition of this portfolio can be changed flexibly at any time.
The total costs of 0.43 % per year plus fund costs include the configuration of individual ETF portfolios, payouts, changes to the portfolio composition and rebalancing, as well as an integrated savings plan. Deposits and withdrawals as well as adjusting and pausing savings plan contributions are possible at any time free of charge. According to a Raisin representative, the company aims to make individual investments accessible to everyone.
