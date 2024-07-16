Subscribe
Quantifeed and Thought Machine partner on private banking

Tuesday 16 July 2024 15:23 CET | News

UK-based Thought Machine has partnered with digital wealth management solutions provider Quantifeed to augment the private banking sector worldwide.

 

Thought Machine has partnered with Quantifeed to augment the private banking sector worldwide.

The partnership integrates Quantifeed’s QEngine platform with Thought Machine’s core banking platform, Vault Core, creating a comprehensive solution for private banks. Vault Core is already in use with major financial institutions including Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered, and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Seamless digital wealth management

Quantifeed enables financial institutions to offer customer-centric and modular investment services. Combining software engineering and quantitative finance expertise, Quantifeed has implemented its digital wealth solutions for clients such as DBS, HSBC, MUFG Bank in Asia, along with BBVA, Fidelity, and Julius Bär in Europe.

The partnership integrates QEngine platform of Quantifeed with Vault Core from Thought Machine, to provide a comprehensive solution for private banks. This system connects front, middle, and back offices, facilitating the transition from legacy technology and enabling the development of new investment products and distribution channels.

The collaboration is already underway with several clients, including one of Hong Kong’s rapidly growing digital banks. Financial institutions, advisors, and portfolio managers will benefit from streamlined advice generation and trade execution, boosting overall productivity. Customers will enjoy a seamless and engaging service while achieving their investment goals.


More: Link


