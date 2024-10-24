Subscribe
PXP Financial partners with Phos by Ingenico to deliver a new SoftPoS product

Thursday 24 October 2024 09:55 CET | News

PXP Financial has announced its partnership with Phos by Ingenico in order to boost customer experience with the use of a new SoftPoS solution.

Following this announcement, the two companies will introduce an improved SoftPoS solution, which was developed to enable merchants and traders to accept contactless payments directly on Android devices. This process is set to eliminate the need for additional hardware. 

In addition, both PXP Financial and Phos by Ingenico will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the PXP Financial x Phos by Ingenico partnership

Throughout this collaboration, PXP Financial’s customers will gain easy access to a secure and cost-effective solution. This initiative aims to enable clients to expand their payment acceptance capabilities through the use of a safe, flexible, and hardware-free method of processing contactless payments on Android devices. 

Furthermore, the solution is easy to deploy and includes both payment processing and online PIN verification for higher-value transactions, which is aimed at simplifying operations for merchants, as well as improving security for individuals. End-users will also benefit from a streamlined payment experience and the possibility of completing transactions through simple, contactless taps on mobile devices. At the same time, they will be able to offer convenience without the need for traditional payment terminals. 

The SoftPoS solution was designed to integrate through PXP Financial’s Software Development Kit (SDK). This allows partners and businesses to implement the product securely and efficiently using a native Android stack. With PCI certification and a flexible design, the solution is set to provide merchants with the possibility to accelerate their development process. 

The partnership will allow Both PXP Financial and Phos by Ingenico to leverage their combined expertise and bring features such as PIN Translation, Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), and store-and-forward tools for offline transactions. In addition, the strategic deal will initially focus on the UK and EU markets, with plans to expand to the USA and multiple LATAM regions in the following months.


