Privat 3 Money and ClearBank join forces

In collaboration with ClearBank, Privat 3 Money introduces a multi-currency account, supporting transactions in EUR, USD, CHD, and CAD, all under a single IBAN. This solution is aimed at simplifiing national and international transactions, eliminating the need for multiple accounts and reducing foreign exchange complexities.
Single IBAN Convenience: one IBAN for all currencies streamlines international transactions, catering to both individual and corporate needs, eliminating the need for separate accounts for each currency and reducing foreign exchange.
User-Friendly FX Solutions: Privat 3 Money's FX solutions aim to ensure seamless transactions, providing a smooth alternative for all financial needs.
API-Driven Technology: the collaboration with ClearBank introduces API-driven technology, empowering users with streamlined operations and enhanced control over financial activities.
