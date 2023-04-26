Pocket money app MyMonii expands to Germany

The fintech offers an app with an optional Visa prepaid card designed to help families manage their children's pocket money and teach them how to manage their finances. According to the provider, habits in dealing with finances are formed at a young age, meaning that parents should have conversations with their children at an early age to teach them how to deal with money. Seeing as young people nowadays grow up mainly with money in digital form, it is particularly important to help them keep track, as a MyMonii representative informs.
According to a MyMonii representative, the fintech developed the app to teach young people what happens when they make money, save money and spend money. After MyMonii started its pilot project in Germany in December 2022, they saw a positive response from German families. Now the fintech is making its app available to all German families with children aged 7 to 18. The company’s goal is to continue developing its pocket money app and payment solution for families in Denmark and Germany and later on for the rest of Europe. The MyMonii app is now available for download in the App Store and also in the Google Play Store.
