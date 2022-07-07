Subscribe
Pelvo partners with Yapily and Klarna Kosma

Thursday 7 July 2022

Pelvo, a Sweden-based, B2B startup, has announced their new partnership with Yapily and Klarna Kosma.

The startup plans to release in Q4 a Platform-as-a-Service powered by Open Banking and Open Finance as part of their vertical offering. The benefits of combining Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data extend to how businesses operate while staying compliant and increasing engagement through business intelligence.

According to the official press release, founders suffer in the number of tools, the complexity of the regulation change, and the inaccuracy of information to organise and manage their businesses. To solve all these issues, Pelvo aims to help founders manage all of these from a single epic centre.

Pelvo is designed as a fully integrated finance management platform combining data with payments – from linking your account, invoicing, payment collection, payouts, accounting, payroll, business insight, to assessing end-users affordability and KYC.


