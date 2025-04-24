Subscribe
News

PayPal and Coinbase expand partnership for stablecoin use

Friday 25 April 2025 13:15 CET | News

PayPal and Coinbase have expanded their partnership with a focus on enhancing the accessibility and use of the PayPal USD stablecoin.

 

The move is intended to streamline stablecoin transactions and explore additional payment-related applications within digital finance. 

The agreement enables Coinbase users to purchase PYUSD without incurring platform fees and to redeem it at a 1:1 ratio for USD. This is expected to provide a more cost-effective and accessible route for individuals and institutions using stablecoins for financial operations. 

The companies also plan to investigate potential integrations of PYUSD across decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, as well as explore its broader role in on-chain financial ecosystems.

 

A focus on commerce and DeFi use cases

In addition to enabling low-fee transactions, the two firms stated that they aim to support stablecoin-driven solutions for cross-border money transfers and digital commerce. Both companies have indicated an interest in identifying new commercial use cases that leverage PYUSD for payment flows and money management, particularly in scenarios where traditional systems may be less efficient. 

A representative from PayPal noted that the company's stablecoin deployment strategy has increasingly aligned with its earlier integration work with Coinbase, particularly around enabling consumers to fund crypto purchases using PayPal accounts. According to PayPal officials, the goal is to continue building stablecoin functionality into everyday commerce and developer use cases. 

Coinbase officials added that the partnership reflects an effort to widen access to regulated stablecoin products, pointing to PayPal's extensive global network as a key enabler of greater adoption. 

The two firms have worked together since 2021, when they introduced functionality allowing Coinbase users to use PayPal for fiat account funding and withdrawals. 

For more information about PayPal, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency exchange, stablecoin, digital assets
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Coinbase, PayPal
Countries: United States
Coinbase

|

PayPal

|
