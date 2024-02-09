Parpera partners with Emu Money

This partnership aims to simplify access to finance for individuals and businesses through various lending options available on the Parpera marketplace. Moreover, with this collaboration, Parpera aims to provide a financial ecosystem that supports long-term business sustainability and growth. The integration of Emu Money's lending services is set to improve marketplace offerings, helping businesses access financial solutions to meet their needs.
With over 40 Australian lenders, Emu Money provides a range of finance options and accessible and diverse lending products tailored to meet businesses' and individuals' special needs.
According to the official announcement, the partnership between Parpera and Emu Money is intended to help businesses with the necessary tools to succeed. By offering access to Asset Finance, Equipment Finance, and Working Capital Finance, businesses can apply for critical funding conveniently, invest in growth, manage cash flow, and navigate the challenges of doing business more effectively.
Moreover, Emu Money's user-friendly interface, transparency, and clear communication ensure businesses can navigate their lending options, understand the terms, and select the best solution for their needs.
The integration of Emu Money's lending options into the Parpera marketplace is now live and available to all Parpera members. Moreover, businesses looking to explore their financing options can do so directly through the Parpera App, benefiting from human support offered by both Parpera and Emu Money.
Parpera is an all-in-one solution aiming to help sole traders manage their business finances. It is designed to help small business owners set up, manage, and grow their businesses in the modern digital economy, providing a digital bank account, business debit card, invoicing, payments, cash flow and tax management capabilities. Sole traders can use a Mastercard-powered business debit card, which allows for fee-free international card payments.
