Osu and Yapily announce partnership

Tuesday 27 April 2021 12:38 CET | News

Osu, a new invoicing and payment-app for the self-employed, has announced its partnership with Open Banking infrastructure provider Yapily
The partnership will see Osu provide self-employed professionals with a way to receive payments without fees or settlement delays.  

There are four and a half million self-employed professionals in the UK and until now, many of these businesses have had to rely on time-consuming payment processes riddled with frustrating issues to manage their day-to-day finances. At a time when the self-employed are already taking a hit due to the pandemic, eliminating the cost of getting paid and automating tasks such as sending invoices, accepting payments, and chasing customers is critical to managing their cashflow. 

By building its payment request flow on top of Yapily’s API infrastructure, rather than integrating with a card-based payment service provider, Osu removes traditional pain points affecting the self-employed when it comes to payments, such as high fees, settlement delays, and error-prone bank transfers. 


