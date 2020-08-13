Sections
News

Open51 launches

Thursday 13 August 2020 13:45 CET | News

Open51, an organisation that promotes the role of women developing open finance and the new data economy, has launched. 

Members include entrepreneurs, technologists, and business innovators from companies across the financial services sector.

Open51 has formed a strategic partnership with Open Banking Expo and will work collaboratively on key events and relevant campaigns.


