OCN secures USD 86 million in Series A funding round

Supporting OCN’s business model, the fundraising saw participation from investors for the equity elements, including Caravela Capital, Collide Capital, and Great North Ventures, while the debt segment was offered by new investors such as i80 Group. The capital injection is set to allow OCN to advance its international expansion strategy, with the firm already working on solidifying its position in the US. In addition, OCN is committed to delivering its services and becoming a financial partner for the gig economy in the Americas, whilst targeting a worldwide presence.
