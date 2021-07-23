|
OCBC integrates IRAS' payment API on its digital banking platforms

Friday 23 July 2021 11:10 CET | News

OCBC Bank has managed to integrate the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore’s (IRAS) payment API with its digital banking platforms to make tax-paying easier, according to theedgesingapore.com.

The move, which leverages on SGFinDex, now allows customers to view their assessable income on the OCBC Financial OneView, the bank’s one-stop financial planning feature, and pay their taxes immediately on the same platform. Previously, taxpayers had to switch between the IRAS platform and the bank’s platform to view their tax details and make payments.

According to the bank, the tax feature was derived from learnings from over 500 hours of customer experience lab sessions, involving some 80 customers across different life stages. Through the OCBC Financial OneView dashboard, customers get to decide if they prefer to pay their tax balances in full or partially. Customers can also see their outstanding balances on property tax by searching for their tax reference number or postal code, instead of noting the outstanding tax balances across various properties before making their payments.


