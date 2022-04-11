Nymbus introduces growing portfolio of community fintechs

Each is ready to customise, launch, and grow by any size bank or credit union seeking to open their addressable market and serve a new niche community of consumers. Each of the following niche fintech concepts from Labs comes with a targeted customer affinity; a customisable brand; data-driven business case; marketing strategy; full operational support; and a playbook for continued growth, according to the official press release.
Activate – Research shows that by 2024, 2.5% of all homes in the US will have a solar installation. Activate makes getting a competitive solar loan easier through its community of like-minded people who support the planet. With indirect loans accounting for 34.4% of the credit union industry’s loan portfolio, lending in the residential solar market through Activate is a niche opportunity to support new and future indirect lending business growth.
Métier – The online creative business community is growing rapidly, including 4.6 million sellers who plan to start a business within the next 6 months. This niche of entrepreneurs requires personalised financial flexibility and support to thrive. Métier empowers them to grow their business while meeting personal financial goals.
Prospr – The future of US agriculture depends on the financial success of young and beginning farmers. This niche represents a massive opportunity to advance farms and families by equipping young farmers with tools to manage cash flow, providing access to capital, and supporting profitable, sustainable agriculture businesses.
The Nymbus Labs methodology and the team are poised to support these niche fintech concepts and the continued development and growth of current customers, including BankMD, ZYNLO Bank, FACILE, Billinero, and Locality Bank.
The Nymbus Labs portfolio of niche fintechs includes over 25 banking concepts available today to customise, launch, and grow.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions