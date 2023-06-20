Nubank completes all mandatory steps for the payment initiator status

Brazil-based Nubank has become the 21st institution to fulfil all stages of the payment initiator onboarding process.
Nubank can now perform the initiation of Pix payment transactions within the framework of Open Finance Brasil. The payment transaction initiator, established by the Central Bank in 2021 to operate in Open Banking and Pix, allows for the triggering of payment instructions from the customer initiating the transaction, even without possessing their account details, thereby ensuring that the funds are directly deposited into the recipient's account. The role of the initiator is solely limited to this initial action, and it neither requires nor possesses access to the funds being transferred by the customer.
In January 2023, Nubank has secured a loan of up to USD 150 million from the International Finance Corp, the private lending arm of the World Bank.
The financing is meant Allow Nubank to expand its operations in Colombia. One of the biggest fintech companies in Latin America made the move as part of a plan to quickly establish itself in some of the important markets in the area.
The loan will be used to increase access to financial services in Colombia, particularly for women and marginalized communities. It has a three-year maturity. In addition to encouraging more business competition in favour of consumers, the new loan will expand Colombians' access to payment systems.
The loan is in line with Nubank's aim to establish itself as the top provider of digital financial services in Colombia. It aims to encourage the adoption of 100% digital financial services that are more effective, accessible, and easy to use. Nu Colombia, a division of Nubank, is one of the nation's fastest-growing credit card issuers, with customers in each department and approximately 80% of municipalities. In the last ten months, more than 400,000 cards have been issued.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions