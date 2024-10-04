Subscribe
News

NTT DATA partners with Naehas to simplify financial solutions

Friday 4 October 2024 13:30 CET | News

NTT DATA, a worldwide provider of IT services and consulting, has revealed its collaboration with Naehas, a financial services customer experience cloud space.

Developing personalised financial services

Naehas and NTT DATA deliver advantages to the financial sector by:

  • Accelerating personalised banking transformation: leveraging strategic insights and industry expertise, this collaboration will hasten the customisation of banking products and services, ensuring they meet the distinct needs of each customer.

  • Increasing time-to-value: the partnership between Naehas and NTT DATA will facilitate the launch of personalised financial solutions, shortening the time from concept to market, and ensuring clients benefit from quicker, tailored, and dependable outcomes.

  • Advancing risk management and disclosure control: by incorporating technologies and methodologies, this partnership will improve the management of financial disclosures, mitigating risks related to compliance and regulatory standards. This will guarantee that all product offerings are not only personalised but also fully adhere to the latest financial regulations.

This collaboration represents a step forward in the development of personalised financial services, aiming to provide improved customer satisfaction and better compliance through innovative solutions.

 

Personalised tools for financial clients

Officials from NTT DATA stated that by collaborating with Naehas, they assist organisations in this sector to help customer experiences while lowering operational risks through its cloud-based solutions. With the suite of tools available, their financial services clients have access to personalised, compliant, and services, designed to tackle pressing daily challenges.

These tools help clients to make informed decisions by offering real-time data analytics, automated reporting, and risk management solutions. By leveraging advanced technology, they can simplify operations, upgrade customer experiences, and drive growth. Furthermore, the integration of these cloud-based solutions ensures scalability and flexibility, helping financial institutions to expand their operations and offerings. As technology continues to evolve, this collaboration positions clients to harness new advancements, providing them with clear advantages in a rapidly changing landscape.


Source: Link


Keywords: banking, fintech, partnership, financial institutions, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Naehas, NTT DATA
Countries: United Kingdom
Naehas

NTT DATA

Industry Events

