|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

norisbank and DWS cooperate for digital asset management offering

Wednesday 22 September 2021 11:41 CET | News

Germany-based bank and Deutsche Bank subsidiary Norisbank has announced cooperating with asset management group DWS to launch ‘Your Securities Management’.

The securities management offer can be used from a one-off investment amount of EUR 400 or a monthly savings rate of EUR 50. An algorithm determines a portfolio of securities tailored to the customer's requirements.

The portfolios are based on the worldwide research activities of DWS and the fund management invests in DWS 'own funds and ETFs as well as in products from other providers. According to a DWS representative, the partners have developed an offer for norisbank customers that combines active portfolio management with digital processes.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, banking, digital assets
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like