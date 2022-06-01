Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Nigerian startup Grey partners Cellulant, expands to Kenya

Thursday 2 June 2022 11:19 CET | News

Nigerian digital banking startup Grey has announced the expansion of its service to East Africa, starting with Kenya, in partnership with fintech company Cellulant.

Grey offers an international money transfer service that allows its users to send and receive international payments without restrictions quickly. Its products include foreign bank accounts, instant currency exchange, and international money transfers.

In partnership with Cellulant, which is the company’s payments processor, the Y Combinator-backed fintech startup has now expanded its services into East Africa, kicking off with Kenya.

Grey allows Kenyans to get paid in their preferred foreign currency and withdraw directly to M-Pesa or their local bank account.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital banking, partnership, expansion, cross-border payments, money transfer
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Cellulant, Grey
Countries: Africa
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Cellulant

|

Grey

|
Discover all the Company news on Cellulant and other articles related to Cellulant in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like