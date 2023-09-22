NICE Actimize partners with GoTyme Bank

Following this announcement, NICE Actimize’s AI and Analytics products will be provided to the bank in order to optimise its financial crime prevention process, aligning with GoTyme Bank’s customer service and overall growth strategy.
The implementation will also support the bank’s recently launched cloud-only platform, which was developed by combining easy account opening procedures with a personalised and secure debit card. The card was launched throughout kiosks that are located in shopping malls in the region of the Philippines.
The digital banking venture incorporated a high-tech and high-touch approach, focusing on developing financial products that are accessible to more residents of the Philippines, with the option of self-service accessible through the network of its banking systems. NICE Actimize will provide multiple cloud-based capabilities, such as anti-money laundering (AML) and enterprise fraud management offerings. These include Customer Due Diligence (CDD-X), Sanctions Screening (WL-X), Suspicious Activity Monitoring, as well as IFM-X end-to-end enterprise fraud prevention.
NICE Actimize’s recent strategy of development
US-based fraud prevention company NICE Actimize had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographies across the globe.
In April 2023, the company announced the launch of its AI-based monitoring service, aimed to detect suspicious activity and reduce false positives. The new product was entitled the Suspicious Activity Monitoring system (SAM-10) and it represented a part of NICE Actimize’s Anti-Money Laundering suite of solutions, relying on an entity-centric AML approach. This delivered multiple layers for segmenting, monitoring, and making sure that it only identifies true suspicious activities.
SAM-10 provided customers and partners with in-depth insight into the suspicious activities that took place within their companies, allowing security experts to monitor them accurately and detect them in a fast and efficient manner. Moreover, the tool incorporated multiple features, such as machine learning for improved anomaly detection, as well as network risk analytics, and model optimisation.
Earlier in March 2023, NICE Actimize launched its Money Mule Defence Solution, focused on detecting fraudulent activities through the client lifecycle. The service was set to use AI-based technology in order to leverage a new execution strategy, that utilised diverse algorithms. This aimed to identify fraud and online threads faster and eliminate them efficiently.
In addition, the solution was developed to detect any early mule account activities that were possible to occur throughout the entire customer lifecycle and eliminate them in real-time, for existing users as well as newly created accounts.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions