Nexi, PayDo launch Plick for Open Banking services

Wednesday 17 February 2021 14:20 CET | News

Italy-based digital bank Nexi, has partnered with fintech PayDo to add Plick to Nexi Open, Nexi’s Open Banking ecosystem, according to ruetir.com.

Plick, the PayDo service, allows you to send money without amount limits throughout Europe, knowing only the recipient’s email address or telephone number. Thanks to the agreement, Nexi’s partner banks who choose Nexi Open will be able to offer their customers a new solution for making digital payments. Plick allows you to send an irrevocable payment and with no amount limits throughout Europe, via email, WhatsApp, or SMS. The beneficiary, even if thay are client of a bank that has not joined Plick, can proceed with the collection by entering their IBAN (only the first time), without having to register for any service and without installing any app.

The bank makes the irreversible payment and Plick notifies both parties of the outcome of the transaction, in real time. In addition, Plick allows you to set up payments at a future date and beneficiaries can choose whether the credits are automatically accepted, saving time and further accelerating collection.

More: Link


Keywords: Nexi, PayDo, Plick, Open Banking, real-time payments, Nexi Open, Italy
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Italy
