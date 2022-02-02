Newt partners with Element Bank

Under the terms of the agreement, Newt’s subsidiary jointly with Element Bank will issue branded credit and debit cards to every employee who downloads and signs on to Newt’s Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) application, white labelled by their employer. The credit program cards link directly to a mobile wallet within the mobile application, allowing employees to make payments with the card, pay bills, receive payroll advances, and access credit for purchasing products online and in stores, all while developing their credit score.
Newt intends to provide access to more competitive credit offerings with reduced fees to employees on their mobile phones, targeting the unbanked market. Newt’s objective is to use agile, easy to use, resilient tech architecture, and to provide access to competitive credit and financial services on its platform to users that may be traditionally unbanked, helping them establish credit and access the digital economy, while working with employers to benefit their employees’ financial wellbeing.
Element Bank is Mexico-based customer-centric global financial services company. It has a direct connection with Banco de Mexico (Central Bank of Mexico) to operate the digital multi banking payment processing in the country as well as integrated systems for AML, KYC, and anti-fraud systems.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions