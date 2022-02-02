|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Newt partners with Element Bank

Wednesday 2 February 2022 12:06 CET | News

Newt, an integrated platform for digital financial services, has partnered with Element Bank to issue branded credit and debit cards in conjunction with Newt’s upcoming lending program.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newt’s subsidiary jointly with Element Bank will issue branded credit and debit cards to every employee who downloads and signs on to Newt’s Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) application, white labelled by their employer. The credit program cards link directly to a mobile wallet within the mobile application, allowing employees to make payments with the card, pay bills, receive payroll advances, and access credit for purchasing products online and in stores, all while developing their credit score.

Newt intends to provide access to more competitive credit offerings with reduced fees to employees on their mobile phones, targeting the unbanked market. Newt’s objective is to use agile, easy to use, resilient tech architecture, and to provide access to competitive credit and financial services on its platform to users that may be traditionally unbanked, helping them establish credit and access the digital economy, while working with employers to benefit their employees’ financial wellbeing.

Element Bank is Mexico-based customer-centric global financial services company. It has a direct connection with Banco de Mexico (Central Bank of Mexico) to operate the digital multi banking payment processing in the country as well as integrated systems for AML, KYC, and anti-fraud systems.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banks, financial services, credit card, debit card
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Mexico
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like