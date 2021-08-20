Nerve launches as a neobank for musicians

Nerve’s mobile app merges user experience and financial technologies to help artists build stronger communities and sustainable careers.
Nerve offers customised tools to help English and Spanish-speaking musicians manage their finances and plan for the future. Services include a FDIC-insured business debit and savings accounts to help the musician separate his business and personal financial life, a private networking feature to help professional musicians find each other, make payments, and collaborate.
Nerve’s app will officially launch in the US on September 15, and onboard waiting list customers over the next several months.
