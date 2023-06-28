Subscribe
News

Neonomics equips the Finnish Red Cross with Open Banking donations

Wednesday 28 June 2023 09:09 CET | News

Norway-based Open Banking provider Neonomics has made donations towards the Finnish Red Cross easier and more secure through their Open Banking Checkout solution.

 

The Checkout solution was launched in Finland earlier in 2023. This enables anyone to try it out, whilst contributing to a good cause.

Officials from Neonomics said their goal is to create a more efficient payments ecosystem, benefiting not only businesses, but other types of organisations and users as well. They strongly support the work that organisations such as the Finnish Red Cross does, and they strive to make it even easier to support such organisations.

The benefits of Open Banking transactions

In response to the decreasing use of cash, charitable organisations need to explore alternative avenues to boost their non-cash donations while maintaining convenience as a priority. With Open Banking, donators are able to pay directly by bank meaning there is no need for them to share sensitive data or card details, making donations more secure. In addition, non-profit organisations benefit from reduced transaction costs as Open Banking payments are significantly more cost efficient compared to other payment alternatives.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is one of the largest humanitarian networks, dedicated to alleviating human suffering, safeguarding life and health, and upholding human dignity, particularly in times of armed conflicts and emergencies. The Finnish Red Cross helps amidst crises and accidents and supports people of all ages when life gets hard both within Finland and abroad.

What does Neonomics do?

Neonomics is an Open Banking disruptor, unifying access to over 2500 banks and 150 million bank customers across Europe via a secure and cost-efficient PSD2 API platform. Founded and headquartered in Oslo, Norway in 2017, the company is authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution. The company is delivering payments initiation and account information services to a wide range of customers spanning fintechs, payment service providers, banks, and more.


More: Link


