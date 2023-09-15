NEC launches three digital finance solutions for Thai fintech challenges

The offering comprises Wealth Management Solutions, a Sales Engagement Module, and a Universal Lending Platform. Collaborating with Avaloq, a subsidiary of NEC specialising in wealth management technology, and BlackRock, a fintech provider, NEC created a dashboard that enhances asset management efficiency. This dashboard includes risk level assessments, empowering customers to make well-informed portfolio decisions based on return estimates.
A direct result of this collaboration, the concept of ‘Embedded Finance’ will be introduced to allow consumers to access various kinds of financial services such as payments, loans, insurance, and investments without having to leave the platform or application they are using. This model offers consumers a seamless and convenient way to manage their financial activities through a Financial-Service-as-a-Platform, which is powered by blockchain technology.
Officials from NEC Corporations said they are committed to helping Thailand's financial institutions of all sizes to embrace digital technologies to reshape the future of their financial services. Although the global investment in fintech in 2023 is lower due to the economic slow-down, fintech investment still remains positive in the long term and its market is expected to grow, especially in the Asia region.
According to a payment statistics report revealed by the Bank of Thailand (BoT), online payments through mobile banking, Internet banking and e-Wallets in Thailand have seen continuous growth in 2022, achieving 92.4 % of the total payment transactions. The figure indicates that online financial services are playing an increasing role in people's financial activities.
NEC’s representatives added that the arrival of 'Virtual Banking' that BoT plans to grant a license for in Thailand is also regarded as a significant step to help improve financial inclusion. This allows underserved customers who never have had access, or have limited access, to experience the full suite of banking services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions