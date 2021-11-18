|
Mbanq Labs launches new fintech programme

Thursday 18 November 2021 14:44 CET | News

Singapore-based fintech accelerator Mbanq Labs has announced the launch of its fourth cohort to begin in early 2022.

The fourth cohort will be run almost entirely online. Participants who would benefit most are new or existing digital banks, fintech and credit unions and startups who want to set up in the USA, who are already operating in the USA or who wish to expand into US markets.

As well as mentorship and ranging fintech business support, from tech development, regulatory and compliance, fundraising and marketing, further offerings of the program include:

  • Access to Mbanq’s digital banking and financial technology suite

  • Cloud computing services credits

  • Online global payments infrastructure

  • Events and networking, including investor and partner demo days

  • Financial benefits

Mbanq Labs is backed by Mbanq, a Silicon Valley-based financial technology innovator and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider. Mbanq creates and operates banks and FinTechs on behalf of clients. It also recently launched a Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS). Mbanq offers an ecosystem of support for FinTechs and entrepreneurs.


