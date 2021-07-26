|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard, Lloyds Bank partner on new Open Banking checkout solution

Monday 26 July 2021 15:54 CET | News

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has partnered with Mastercard to use its Open Banking Merchant Payment Solution to launch PayFrom Bank.

The solution enables individuals to make online payments directly from their bank accounts, giving consumers more choice over how they pay and providing merchants with instant settlement of funds. United Response, a charity supporting vulnerable people, is the first merchant to sign up. 

Mastercard and Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking have partnered to deliver a new Open Banking payment solution to Lloyds Bank’s business clients. Lloyds Bank’s PayFrom Bank, enabled by Mastercard’s Open Banking Merchant Payment Solution, lets consumers make payments on an organisation’s website directly from their bank account, without having to enter any payment details.  

Mastercard and Lloyds Bank’s partnership will help to move open banking account-to-account (A2A) payments into the mainstream. PayFrom Bank combines Mastercard’s Payment Gateway capabilities and its Open Banking Connect platform – a universal connection to financial institutions’ Open Banking functionality – to deliver a merchant A2A payment solution that covers around 95% of UK bank accounts leveraging Open Banking APIs.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mastercard, Open Banking, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like