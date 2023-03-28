Marqeta helps WorkWhile with accelerated wage access

Through a debit card, WorkWhile workers can access their wages as soon as their shift hours are approved, helping to reduce their need for credit and improving their financial well-being. Instead of waiting for a weekly pay check or long digital transfers to arrive, workers will have faster access to their earnings. The companies are working together closely to make the cards available to WorkWhile workers in 2023.
As representatives say, getting workers faster access to their earnings has always been a core value of the WorkWhile platform. By offering this new card, in partnership with Marqeta, they can give workers instant access to their earnings.
The WorkWhile platform helps hourly workers connect to open shifts in 17 states across the US. The platform allows workers to choose when, where, and how they want to work, along with benefits such as faster access to pay, free virtual healthcare services, and complete pay transparency.
Alongside powering WorkWhile’s new debit card, Marqeta’s platform will allow the workers to tokenize their card instantly into a mobile wallet, and the company will handle KYC onboarding of cardholders, as well as disputes. The Marqeta platform powers accelerated wage access through debit cards, allowing its customers to also add in money movement and financial services offerings for their cardholders and deliver embedded finance solutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions