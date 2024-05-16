Subscribe
Lydia launches mobile banking app, Sumeria

Thursday 16 May 2024

Lydia, a France-based startup, has introduced a mobile consumer app and payment service, Sumeria.

Consequently, the company will divide its services into two separate apps: Lydia for peer-to-peer payments and Sumeria for individuals seeking a mobile-first banking experience.

Sumeria – Lydia’s solution for European market growth

The decision follows a period of refocusing on monetization after significant fundraising efforts in late 2022 and 2023. Despite offering an array of financial services such as stock and crypto trading, small loans, and savings accounts, Lydia observed some user alienation due to app complexity. The company seeks to improve its offerings by introducing a separate app dedicated solely to peer-to-peer payments.

Lydia launches Sumeria: a new mobile banking app

Simultaneously, Lydia rebrands its original app as Sumeria, emphasising a fresh start in mobile banking. Sumeria aims to provide users with a simplified banking experience, offering features like customisable digital wallets and competitive interest rates on cash balances. Moreover, Sumeria focuses exclusively on the European market, aiming to resonate with users in specific European countries.

The rebranding signifies a shift towards a more serious and user-centric approach, with plans for physical stores resembling Apple's Genius Bars to provide expert assistance. Lydia envisions significant growth with Sumeria, intending to invest USD 100 million and expand its workforce by 400 employees over the next three years, with a target of 5 million customers by 2027.

Challenger banks reshape Europe's financial landscape

In Europe, the mobile banking sector is witnessing a shift with the rise of challenger banks, which are revolutionising the traditional banking landscape. These newcomers are gaining ground by offering seamless digital experiences, competitive fees, and personalised financial services. Traditional European banks, facing even more competition, are under pressure to adapt to the digital era or risk losing market share. As challenger banks continue to innovate and prioritise customer-centricity, they are driving fundamental changes in the industry, compelling traditional banks to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and rethink their strategies to remain competitive in this evolving landscape.


Lydia

