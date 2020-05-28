Sections
Lunar teams up with Astralis

Thursday 28 May 2020 11:51 CET | News

Denmark-based esports organisation Astralis has teamed up with challenger bank Lunar launch an exclusive Astralis-branded Visa payment card. 

The partnership includes a branded payment card and a digital content universe for the fans of the Counter-Strike team Astralis, only available in the Lunar banking app.

It will entail content including interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from the team in a form where the future of entertainment meets the future of banking, according to the official press release.

The three-year deal is described as ‘of significant commercial value’ to Astralis and it makes Lunar the exclusive financial partner for Astralis in the Nordics. Users in Denmark can join the waitlist in the app, but the full solution will be available later in 2020.


