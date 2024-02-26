Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Lloyds Bank partners with WaveBL

Monday 26 February 2024 14:51 CET | News

Lloyds Bank has joined the WaveBL electronic trade documentation platform, to unlock new trade efficiencies and sustainability benefits for its clients by using eBLs. 

According to the press release, Bills of Lading are a critical document in international trade. They are issued by a carrier when a seller dispatches goods to an end customer and act as a ‘receipt’ for the goods being shipped. Once payment for the goods is received, the Bill of Lading is released to the buyer so they can claim the product on arrival. Most of the Bills of Lading are currently in paper form.

Lloyds Bank has joined the WaveBL electronic trade documentation platform, to unlock new trade efficiencies and sustainability benefits for its clients by using eBLs.

Through this new partnership, Lloyds Bank’s clients will now be able to securely transfer fully digital, blockchain-based electronic Bills of Lading (eBLs) between organisations on the WaveBL network, which boasts members in 136 countries and includes four of the world’s ten largest container shipping carriers. 

The system means eBLs will be able to be passed between parties in minutes. The press release continues to highlight that it will also eliminate the risk of forgery, loss and theft of paper versions and reduce the environmental impact of Bills of Lading by removing the need for paper products and a physical document transfer process. 

The partnership with WaveBL comes as part of Lloyds Bank’s commitment to driving trade digitalisation and follows it becoming a signatory to the Future of International Trade (FIT) Alliance’s electronic Bills of Lading (eBLs) declaration in October 2023. The FIT Alliance aims to raise awareness and accelerate the adoption of a standards-based electronic bill of lading (eBL) across all sectors of the shipping industry. The declaration signifies support for the goal of driving digitalisation in international trade, with an aim of delivering 100% global uptake in eBLs by 2030. 

About Lloyds Bank 

Lloyds Bank provides comprehensive expert financial services for businesses of all sizes, from start-ups, SMEs, and mid-sized corporates to large multinational corporations and financial institutions. It has over one million UK business customers. With a network of relationship teams across the UK, Lloyds Bank intends to deliver the mix of local understanding and sector expertise necessary to provide long-term support to its clients. 

Lloyds Bank offers broad range of financial support beyond term lending and this spans, working capital and cash management services and solutions, international treasury and risk management services, trade import and export trade finance, structured and asset finance, securitisation facilities and capital market funding. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banking, digital banking, digitalisation, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Lloyds Bank
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Lloyds Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Lloyds Bank and other articles related to Lloyds Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like