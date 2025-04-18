Liberis joins forces with Fincompare to scale access to revenue-based finance in Germany

With this partnership, German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially those operating in the ecommerce and hospitality sectors, are set to be able to benefit from Liberis’ revenue-based financing solution, which focuses on delivering flexible funding based on their needs. By utilising Fincompare’s broker network, Liberis aims to scale its footprint in Germany, delivering SMEs an alternative to traditional financing.
Expanding its services into the German market follows Liberis’ entry into the Czech Republic and Slovakia from March 2025. At that time, the company extended its collaboration with Teya to roll out flexible funding to SMEs in these regions. Liberis and Teya sought to support merchants by providing them with fast and flexible funding options customised to meet their needs, demands, and preferences.
Revenue-based finance model supporting payments based on a business’s revenue rather than fixed monthly instalments;
Scaled flexibility in the use of funds, with businesses being able to leverage the capital for stock purchases, cash flow management, operational expenses, and growth;
Augmented broker-led onboarding, with merchants benefiting from a tailored approach;
More efficient access to capital compared to traditional funding options.
