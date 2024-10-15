Subscribe
Liberis announces product offering expansion to enhance small business growth

Tuesday 15 October 2024 14:53 CET | News

Liberis has announced it is expanding its offerings with a multi-product platform that provides highly personalised financial solutions. 

 

Its platform enables partners to offer faster funding to customers in various markets, delivering financial services to small businesses (SMEs). With growing demand for Embedded Finance, Liberis seeks to offer an automated funding platform via a single API for its partners. By using cash flow insights from partner platforms, Liberis tailors its products to the unique funding needs of SMEs across more than 13 markets. 

Liberis has developed a comprehensive platform for SMEs, now offering products like Flexible Financing and Business Cash Advances. Through its technology, Liberis combines data and insights from its partners to prioritise both current and future SME needs in their product strategy. 

Liberis’ multi-product platform reflects their enhanced ability to meet the financial needs of SMEs globally, regardless of industry. 

Key offerings from Liberis 

  • Multi-product platform: with Flexible Financing and Business Cash Advances, Liberis aims to be a trusted partner for delivering a variety of financial solutions to SMEs. Powered by AI-driven insights, partners can leverage this platform to meet real-time SME needs. 

  • Enhanced Customer Experience: Liberis offers pre-approved funding based on cash flow data, minimising rejection fears for SMEs. This technology enables partners to offer a smooth, intuitive funding experience in seconds. 

  • Accelerated Product Offerings: Liberis' new strategy allows for faster, more flexible financial solutions. Partners can offer personalised financial products to their SME customers with just a few clicks, thanks to data-driven insights 

About Liberis 

Liberis aims to deliver the financial products SMEs need to grow through a network of global partners. At its core, Liberis is a technology-driven company, bridging the gap between finance and small businesses. It uses data and insights to help partners understand their customers’ real time needs and tech to offer tailor-made financial products. Since 2007, Liberis has funded over 40,000 small businesses with over USD 1.5 billion. 

