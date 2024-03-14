Klarna to launch Open Banking settlements in the UK

AI-enabled payments network and shopping assistant Klarna has announced the launch of an Open Banking-powered settlement in the UK.
As per the information detailed in the press release, Klarna initiated the process of introducing Open Banking-enables settlements in the region, with the launch allowing consumers to pay Klarna directly from their bank accounts instead of leveraging a debit card. This aims to enable them to bypass card networks while providing Klarna with the ability to advance its commitment to developing an improved payment network.
