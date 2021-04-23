|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Klarna adds carbon footprint tracking in its offering

Friday 23 April 2021 14:39 CET | News

Sweden-based BNPL fintech Klarna has added carbon footprint insights for 90 million customers across 16 markets, according to AltFi.

It’s hoped the new feature will raise awareness for our impact on the environment as consumers and will provide shoppers with an estimate of the carbon generated by their purchases in the Klarna app. To introduce the new feature, Klarna has partnered with Doconomy, which has partnered with the likes of Mastercard and S&P Global to help raise awareness and offset their carbon footprints. 

The new feature is being rolled out as part of Klarna’s one percent pledge, with the fintech pledging one percent of its most recent USD 1 billion funding round, or USD 10 million, to planet-friendly initiatives. Also, the fintech aims to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030 and from 2021, Klarna will make annual financial contributions to high-impact climate projects, including carbon removal, reforestation, and forest protection. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Klarna, BNPL, green finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like