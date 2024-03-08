Subscribe
Kiwibank goes live with ACI Worldwide's solution

Friday 8 March 2024 13:42 CET | News

Real-time payments software ACI Worldwide has announced that New Zealand-based Kiwibank successfully went live with its Enterprise Payments Platform. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, Kiwibank went live with ACI Worldwide’s Enterprise Payments Platform, a managed cloud solution that is set to process all of the bank’s account-to-account (A2A) real-time payments.

ACI Worldwide has announced that Kiwibank has successfully gone live with its Enterprise Payments Platform to process all of its A2A real-time payments.

Kiwibank’s development strategy

According to Kiwibank’s officials, the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform aligns with the bank’s commitment to transformation and developing a new, modern, and flexible tech stack, with the integration representing a significant advancement in future-proofing its payment system. By transferring operations to ACI’s platform, Kiwibank replaced over 50% of the tech underpinning its banking solutions and allowed its business to include technology faster while maximising performance and enhancing security. Additionally, the bank is one of the first in New Zealand to undergo this transition, with the move focusing on improving the overall customer experience. Upcoming phases of Kiwibank’s migration include moving domestic and international payment functionality from the old systems onto the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, as well as providing services like real-time payments.

Furthermore, working with ACI to move its infrastructure to the cloud allowed Kiwibank to access technology at scale to simplify operations of multiple payment services. Representatives from the bank also underlined that the current announcement is set to improve its readiness for future innovation, with it being able to implement change at a decreased cost and risk. Kiwibank is committed to enhancing its offering and assisting its customers in their financial lives, with ACI providing the tools necessary for delivering on this promise.

ACI Worldwide’s capabilities

The integration of Kiwibank underlined ACI’s technology and global insights that can support the bank’s users in meeting the increasing demands of their customers and markets. Officials from ACI Worldwide highlighted that the cloud-native managed service Enterprise Payments Platform is set to enable the bank to achieve the merging of all payment rails and deliver scalability and flexibility to implement additional technology services without being required to build the architecture.

Moreover, Kiwibank is a long-standing ACI banking customer, using the company’s ATM and POS, as well as AI-enabled Fraud Management solutions. The strategic collaboration supports the bank’s digital transformation efforts, while also solidifying its foundation for unlocking the capabilities of real-time payments.

