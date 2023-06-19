KakaoBank partners with SCBX for virtual banking license

Following this announcement, KakaoBank aims to obtain its banking license in order to run a digital banking platform from the central bank of Thailand. By partnering with the SCBX financial group, KakaoBank focuses on its overall plan for business expansion into the Southeast Asian economies and industries.
Thai customers will be given the possibility to conveniently access a wide range of financial services and products, with improved accessibility through technology.
The financial holdings company SCBX comprises multiple firms, such as the Siam Commercial Bank (a commercial bank based in Thailand), InnovestX Securities (a financial and investment solutions company), Card X (a credit card services enterprise), as well as others in order to provide its users and customers with efficient and secure financial solutions.
KakaoBank’s memorandum was inked after Thailand’s central bank issued a consultation paper regarding the licensing framework, which allowed digital banks to compete in the market in January. According to this framework, the Bank of Thailand was set to accept authorisation applications for internet banks, as well as grand licenses to a maximum of three companies by 2024. The licensed enterprises will be the first digital banks in the country and will be able to commence operations in Thailand by June 2025.
KakaoBank and SCBX are set to build a virtual bank consortium in order to acquire an internet-only banking license. After its establishment, KakaoBank plans to acquire a minimum of 20% of shares.
The memorandum represents a part of KakaoBank’s strategy of expansion around the world, particularly targeting the Southeast Asian market, after securing its fourth two-year term in March. In addition to Thailand, a highly promising candidate for the bank’s global expansion is represented by Indonesia.
The process of entering overseas markets was funded with a portion of the money raised by Kakaobank in 2021, from IPO’s (initial public offering) investment. According to the press release, approximately KPW 50 billion (USD 39,14 million) was allocated for the expansion of KakaoBank into multiple markets around the world.
Bank of Thailand’s development strategy
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions