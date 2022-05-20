|
Jeton partners with Konsentus

Friday 20 May 2022 14:48 CET | News

UK-based EMI Jeton has selected Konsentus Verify to protect its customers from unauthorised third parties gaining access to valuable account data and funds.

Jeton is a payment provider that enables its users to securely pay online and transfer money around the world. Shoppers and merchants use Jeton’s e-wallet and all-in-one account solution to make fast and secure payments, across 70 payment methods and 50 currencies, in more than 100 countries.

Konsentus Verify is an infrastructure platform enabling Financial Institutions to transact safely and securely within the Open Banking and open finance ecosystems. Verify checks a third party’s identity and regulatory status each time it attempts to access a Financial Institution’s Open Banking API. 

The information is sourced in real-time directly from the hundreds of databases and registers across the EEA and UK and passed back to the Financial Institution in real-time, through a single API, so informed risk management decisions can be made.

