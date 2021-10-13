|
Jack Henry partners with Open Banking providers

Wednesday 13 October 2021 10:21 CET | News

US-based Jack Henry has announced that Finicity, Akoya, and Plaid are among the first Open Banking partners to integrate to its Banno Digital Platform using the Banno Digital ToolkitSM.

 

Consumers now have access to a more exact financial picture through their financial institution, without having to provide credentials to third parties at the risk of their own privacy. Instead, these integrations allow consumers to grant permission, along with the option to later revoke it, to data that they want to share with third parties via their financial institution.

With the Banno Digital Toolkit, financial institutions can use the same API layer that the Banno Digital Platform utilises to create and customise their own integrated fintech solutions. Jack Henry offers a library of financial services apps that are integrated to the Banno Platform.


Keywords: partnership, Open Banking, Jack Henry, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
