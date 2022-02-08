Jack Henry announces new Open Banking strategy for digital transformation

The multi-year strategy centers on the company's ongoing development of a single Open Banking platform that enables access to a broad ecosystem of Jack Henry solutions and third-party fintechs. The initiative builds on Jack Henry's open-API, digital banking platform.
Under the long-term strategy, Jack Henry will provide a single platform of its capabilities plus access to an ecosystem of fintechs and third parties. The company has already integrated more than 850 fintechs into its ecosystem, and it is a platform provider with relationships with all four major financial-data aggregators, which eliminates screen scraping and reduces the financial fragmentation consumers are experiencing, the press release explains.
