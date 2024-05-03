Iress partners with Nomo Bank

Following this announcement, the mortgage products from Nomo Bank, the UK-based Sharia-compliant digital financial institution, will be incorporated into Iress’ Xplan Mortgage and Trigold services. Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.
In addition, Nomo Bank’s mortgage tools will be available for comparison as well.
Iress represents a technology company that was developed in order to provide software capabilities to the overall financial services industry. The firm also delivers software solutions for trading and market data, financial advice, mortgages, superannuation, life and pension benefits, investment management, as well as data intelligence.
As Islamic finance is currently an increasingly important part of the UK banking system and its overall global development, customer demand for secure and efficient solutions that meet their needs is growing steadily. By partnering with Nomo Bank and incorporating its expertise and suite of services within its product portfolio, Iress is expected to accelerate its strategy to offer a wide range of tools and solutions for its clients.
At the same time, Nomo Bank’s Sharia-compliant residential and buy-to-let property finance was developed in order to give users based in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar the possibility to buy or refinance properties in the region of the UK. According to the official press release, the collaboration with Ireless is set to optimise the manner in which the bank reaches even more brokers, as well as enable them to benefit from its product portfolio and access financial inclusion.
