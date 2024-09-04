Income Group, Griffin partner to increase financial inclusion

As part of this partnership, Income Group aims to embed Griffin’s savings accounts into its platform, allowing the company to advance its commitment to fostering and facilitating the habit of saving for its customers. Through the current move, Income Group, which focuses on improving engagement between employees and employers, is set to enable its users to set aside a percentage of their salary at the point of receipt, which encourages proactive financial management and wealth creation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions