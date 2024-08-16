HSBC UK teams up with OPDA

Intending to optimise the home buying process for customers via data sharing, HSBC UK teamed up with OPDA, with the move falling in line with the bank’s commitment to improving the user experience via increased transparency and control. By receiving a membership with the trade association, the bank is set to be able to contribute to the development of digital services, which currently represents a priority for the institution, as detailed by officials. In addition, HSBC plans to collaborate with other industry participants to scale the capabilities of banking in the region and improve the overall digital landscape for home buyers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions